BidaskClub Lowers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of TNET opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $821,473.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,309.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $117,515.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,688.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,065 shares of company stock worth $9,689,216 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

