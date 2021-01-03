BidaskClub Lowers Waters (NYSE:WAT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.23.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.64 and a 200 day moving average of $214.26. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 5,849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,234 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,212,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.