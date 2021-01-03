BidaskClub Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WW. ValuEngine upgraded WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.23.

WW International stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. WW International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock worth $40,372,535. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

