BidaskClub Upgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.69.

Global Payments stock opened at $215.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $179.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

