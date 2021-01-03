BidaskClub Upgrades Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to “Buy”

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $183.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

