BidaskClub Upgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to “Buy”

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Navient stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.81. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

