BidaskClub Upgrades Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) to “Hold”

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. Talend has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Talend by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,120,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Talend by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Talend by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talend by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 610,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 97,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its position in Talend by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

