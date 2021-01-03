Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report sales of $46.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $47.25 million. Bill.com posted sales of $39.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $192.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.80 million to $198.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $228.50 million to $260.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bill.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.09, for a total value of $1,170,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,707.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $1,529,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,670,130.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,093 shares of company stock worth $40,057,873 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 647,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,979. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of -262.50.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

