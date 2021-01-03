Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Cap of $5.87 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $40.63 or 0.00121255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and approximately $735.76 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00169756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00505858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00264331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018967 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045863 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

