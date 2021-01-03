Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $604.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm saw growth on robust sale of pandemic-related products in the third quarter of 2020. Strength in many of its key product lines across major geographies buoys optimism. Uptick in core PCR, ddPCR and Process Media products looks encouraging. Continued momentum of the ddPCR business looks encouraging. Recent product launches which strengthen Bio-Rad fight against the pandemic raise optimism. Bio-Rad’s solid testing menu and expansion of both margins are encouraging as well. The company’s full-year outlook looks promising. Bio-Rad’s third quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. Yet, fall in Clinical Diagnostics revenues is worrying. Also, foreign-exchange woes, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes due to the pandemic raise concerns.”

BIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $608.33.

NYSE:BIO opened at $582.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.99. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,218,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after buying an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

