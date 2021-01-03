Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.37. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 14,472 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

