Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNGO. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

