Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $172.62 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $172.62 or 0.00508694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, CoinZest and SouthXchange. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $616.73 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00117927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00165198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00260911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045554 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,614,852 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Altcoin Trader, Kraken, OTCBTC, MBAex, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Bitkub, Gate.io, YoBit, Binance, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, CoinEx, Indodax, CoinZest, Coinsquare, FCoin, Bitrue, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Hotbit, BX Thailand, IDAX, Cobinhood, Bibox, Coinbit, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Koinex, WazirX, Huobi, BigONE, Korbit, ZB.COM, Bitbns and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

