Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,477.35 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,043.50 or 1.00371188 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011026 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

