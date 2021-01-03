BitcoinV Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded 1,055.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinV coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinV has a market cap of $36,290.06 and $16.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005159 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001565 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004967 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000218 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000998 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitcoinV

BitcoinV (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415.

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

