BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0001

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $666,690.67 and approximately $84,683.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00181121 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00027155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

