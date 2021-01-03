BitGuild PLAT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,483.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $15,521.55 and $7,483.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00122526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00171536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00512798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019531 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

