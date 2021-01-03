Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.30. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $73,173.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $100,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,250 shares of company stock worth $7,625,349 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

