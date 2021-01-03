BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Achieves $2.66 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $328,952.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007123 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,402,456 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

