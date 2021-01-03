BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI.L) (LON:BRFI) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI.L) (LON:BRFI) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55). 255,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 656,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.75 ($1.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.87. The stock has a market cap of £286.56 million and a PE ratio of -40.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI.L)’s payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc (BRFI.L) Company Profile (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

