BLAST Market Cap Achieves $101,568.90 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $101,568.90 and approximately $1,071.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005137 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001553 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004497 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000218 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000991 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,135,933 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.