Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

BKEP opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

