Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $640,465.88 and $266,293.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $10.70 or 0.00031360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00027099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00118427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00165797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00498279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00259557 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018156 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.