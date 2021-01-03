BOSAGORA (BOA) Hits Market Cap of $21.75 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and $118,484.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA token can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00112073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00156901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00483788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00260818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018101 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,595,031 tokens. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora.

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

