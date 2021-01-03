Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) (LON:BGHL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) (LON:BGHL)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.95 ($0.26). 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.85 ($0.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.46. The company has a current ratio of 195.50, a quick ratio of 194.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

About Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) (LON:BGHL)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP. It invests in a fund which invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

