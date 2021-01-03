Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Trading Down 1.2%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$216.73 and last traded at C$219.56. Approximately 34,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 71,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$222.13.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$235.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$218.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$206.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$508.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$523.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.5900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total transaction of C$4,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,927,943.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

