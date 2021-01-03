Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

NYSE BDN opened at $11.91 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

