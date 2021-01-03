Bread Price Reaches $0.0617 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $534,765.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

