Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 327,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,051. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

