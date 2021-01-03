Brokerages Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.67 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post sales of $149.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $159.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $555.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.20 million to $556.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $589.37 million, with estimates ranging from $586.80 million to $591.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 165,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,254. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.19.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.