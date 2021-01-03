Brokerages Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post sales of $149.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $159.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $555.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.20 million to $556.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $589.37 million, with estimates ranging from $586.80 million to $591.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 165,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,254. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

