Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post $140.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $141.90 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $125.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $511.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.98 million to $513.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $669.73 million, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $687.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

