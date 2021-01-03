Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.14 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

PII traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 444,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

