Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price at $422.07

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total value of $1,635,454.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,887.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $10.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $543.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.