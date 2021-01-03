Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Target Price at $85.89

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,201. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

