Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $263.21

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $269.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $273.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

