Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) PT at GBX 2,117.50

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,117.50 ($27.67).

Several research firms have issued reports on FEVR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,527 ($33.02). The company had a trading volume of 44,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,395.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,228.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80).

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.