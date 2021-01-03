Brokerages Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target at $86.25

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBRX shares. ValuEngine lowered Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $467.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

