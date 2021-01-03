Brokerages Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target at $16.00

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $203.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.01. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 114.4% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,667 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $8,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $8,124,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 883,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

