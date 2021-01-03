Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) PT at $43.80

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 124.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.53. 517,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $45.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

