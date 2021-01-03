Brokerages Set Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target at $21.92

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,731. The company has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

