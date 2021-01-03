Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) PT at $40.25

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Parsons by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 208,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parsons has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

