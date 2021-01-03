Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT at $108.50

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROLL. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,818,000 after purchasing an additional 191,437 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after buying an additional 120,833 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,649,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after buying an additional 111,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

