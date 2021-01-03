BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $37,651.74 and $3.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020840 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

