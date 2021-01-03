Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $30.37 million and $89,185.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.65 or 0.00413791 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000787 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

