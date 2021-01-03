Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Director Jatinder Singh Bal Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Director Jatinder Singh Bal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,486,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$993,591.51.

Jatinder Singh Bal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Jatinder Singh Bal acquired 10,000 shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,500.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Jatinder Singh Bal acquired 20,000 shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Jatinder Singh Bal bought 55,000 shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,700.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Jatinder Singh Bal purchased 25,000 shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

Shares of Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$11.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. Cache Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.32.

About Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

