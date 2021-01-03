California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Surgalign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRGA. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.89. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

