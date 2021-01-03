California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 29,966 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of OncoCyte worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 294.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OncoCyte by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

