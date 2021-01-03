California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.