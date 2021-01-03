California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,715 Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Centogene worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Centogene by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centogene by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

CNTG stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $214.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.38.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kempen & Co began coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

