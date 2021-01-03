Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.